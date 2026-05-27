Ebola scare in Bengaluru: Ugandan woman isolated after landing at airport, sample sent for testing

Bengaluru:

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda was placed in isolation on Saturday (May 23) after she landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. With the global alert over the Ebola virus intensifying, health authorities immediately initiated precautionary protocols to ensure public safety. As per the information, officials collected her samples for Ebola testing soon after her arrival. As an added precaution, she was shifted to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital located in Indira Nagar. Medical teams are closely monitoring her condition, and strict infection control measures have been activated.

According to the officials, the woman, who had arrived from an Ebola-affected region, was moved from a hotel to the designated hospital as a precaution after she developed mild symptoms like body aches. Her samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, they said, adding that reports are awaited. As per protocol, a repeat test will also be conducted.

The woman's condition is currently stable, the officials said. Health authorities are monitoring her condition closely. Since she recently travelled from an Ebola-affected region and later developed mild symptoms like body ache, she was shifted to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital as a precautionary measure, a health department official said.

Ebola: Public Health Emergency of International Concern

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the ongoing outbreak of Ebola disease (ED) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC) on May 17.

In response to an Ebola outbreak in several African countries, the Karnataka Health Department on Friday had advised individuals who have recently travelled to affected nations to undergo health monitoring and self-observation for 21 days after their return. The department said those developing symptoms should immediately report to the nearest health facility, while Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will undertake surveillance activities.

Isolation centres in Karnataka

In Bengaluru, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) has been identified as the isolation centre, while the Epidemic Diseases Hospital has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility. In Mangaluru, Srinivas Port Hospital under the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has been identified as the quarantine centre, while Wenlock District Hospital has been designated as the isolation and treatment centre.

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