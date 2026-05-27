ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house in CMRL money laundering case

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (May 27) conducted searches at multiple locations across Kerala, including the residences of former Chief Minister and present LoP Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case linked to financial dealings involving his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil's firm Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

According to the officials, ED is conducting raids at Vijayan's rental house in Thiruvananthapuram and 12 other locations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case. The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024.