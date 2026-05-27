'Do not use electricity unnecessarily, keep ACs at 24 degrees': UP power department issues guidelines

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh continues to grapple with a rising electricity shortage, leaving residents frustrated across several districts. Protests have erupted in many areas, with people surrounding power substations and demanding a stable supply. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a high-level review meeting with officials and directed them to restore smooth and uninterrupted electricity across the state. Amid the escalating situation, the state power department has issued a public appeal urging citizens to use electricity wisely.

What has the power department requested?

The electricity department released an audio message stating, "Electricity does not come only through wires, it also comes with discipline." The appeal encourages people to avoid unnecessary electricity usage, set their air conditioners at 24 degrees and reduce the running of AC units and water pumps. CM Yogi Adityanath also urged citizens to use only as much electricity as required, ensure fans and ACs are switched off when no one is at home, and avoid using decorative lights during this period.

Appeal to consumers to conserve electricity

Authorities have issued guidelines to help citizens manage consumption during peak summer demand:

• Use electricity only as per requirement during the summer months.

• Keep unnecessary lights, fans and ACs switched off during the day.

• Avoid running multiple heavy appliances at the same time.

• Prevent wastage to ensure a stable supply in your locality.

• Fix faulty wiring or loose connections immediately.

• Illegal connections and hooking increase line faults.

• Limit the use of water pumps and AC units.

• Saving electricity helps reduce transformer load and prevent outages.

• Become a responsible consumer and help maintain an uninterrupted power supply during summer.

CM Yogi issues tough directions for power supply improvement

The Chief Minister recently issued strict directives for ensuring reliable electricity across Uttar Pradesh. He warned that officials failing to follow instructions will face strict action. His key instructions include:

Ensure a 24-hour power supply in cities. Ensure an 18-hour power supply in villages. Increase power production capacity. Strengthen the transmission network. Monitor feeders closely. Address complaints promptly.

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