UP power crisis: UPPCL ordered to ensure 24-hour supply in cities, CM Yogi to hold key meeting today

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stepped into action following rising complaints of power cuts across the state and will hold a high-level meeting with electricity department officials through video conferencing on Sunday morning.

Amid the ongoing heatwave and increasing pressure on the power supply, the chief minister is expected to review the current electricity situation in Uttar Pradesh and assess measures to improve supply and address consumer grievances.

Following the CM’s directives, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman held a review meeting and instructed officials to ensure 18 hours of electricity supply in rural areas and an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply in urban centres.

Officials were also directed to remain extra vigilant during the extreme summer conditions and launch inspection drives in areas witnessing sudden spikes in electricity load during night hours.

The power department has further ordered the quick resolution of complaints received on the 1912 helpline number. Senior officials have been asked to continue monitoring the situation late into the night to ensure a smooth power supply across the state.

In another step aimed at improving field operations, employees working on ground duty under the Madhyanchal Power Management have been temporarily exempted from biometric attendance requirements. They will now be allowed to mark attendance at any time within a 24-hour period.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed complaints of prolonged power cuts in recent days, prompting public protests. In Sitapur’s Sandana power house area, farmers staged a demonstration on Saturday, demanding electricity supply as per the scheduled roster and warned of intensifying their agitation if the situation does not improve.

BJP MLA from Biswan constituency in Sitapur, Nirmal Verma, has also written to Energy Minister AK Sharma regarding the worsening electricity crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, opposition parties Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have targeted the state government over the power shortage amid rising temperatures. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government through a social media post, alleging failure in increasing power generation capacity and ensuring adequate electricity supply for the public.

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