Delhi Gymkhana Club ordered to handover premises by June 5 for defence infrastructure

New Delhi:

The central government has asked the Gymkhana Club, which is one of the oldest clubs in India, in Lutyens' Delhi to handover the premises by June 5 for "strengthening and securing" of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

In an official order dated May 22, the government noted that the premises, which is situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, were leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd (now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd) for the specific purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club.

However, the 27.3-acre plot was now required to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands, the official order stated.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 4 of the Lease Deed, the President of India, through the Land & Development Office, hereby determines the lease and orders re-entry of the aforesaid premises with immediate effect," the order read.

"Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, i.e., the President of India, through the Land & Development Office," it added.

The premises, the government order stated, will be taken over by the Land & Development Office on June 5. The department's technical section will take possession on behalf of the government and secure the premises accordingly, it said.

"You are directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to the representatives of this office on the aforesaid date. In the event of non-compliance, possession shall be taken in accordance with law," the order read.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, which started functioning at the site in 1913, is in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, adjacent to the Prime Minister's residence on the Lok Kalyan Marg. Back then, it was called the 'Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club', but the word 'Imperial' was dropped after India gained Independence on August 15, 1947.

As per the information available on its website, the Polo Club was seen as a part of Gymkhana Club in the beginning, but it became a separate entity in the 1930s when the Polo Club moved to New Delhi.