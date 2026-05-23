Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J-K’s Rajouri, search ops underway

Srinagar:

An encounter broke out out between terrorists and security forces in Dorimal forests of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. At least 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped and the searxch operation is underway to trace the other militants. After receiving information about terrorist movement, security forces conducted a search operation in the forest. During this, terrorists opened fire at them and the encounter broke out.

Army had announced elimination of terror network from Kishtwar

In February this year, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army had announced the elimination of the terror network from Kishtwar. The Indian Army posted photos of seven terrorists on X. It read, "After 326 days, the terror network in Kishtwar has been eliminated."

The post stated that among the terrorists killed was Jaish commander Saifullah, who was the mastermind of the Kishtwar terror operation.

The White Knight Corps also had said that apart from them, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army Intelligence Agency were also involved in Kishtwar.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s strong message to Pakistan

Last week, in a stern military message to Islamabad, Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not".



At an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre, he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year comes up again.



The Army chief said, "If you have heard me earlier, what I have said...that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not."

His remarks at the event, 'Sena Samwad', came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. Gen Dwivedi's remarks, though brief carried a blunt message to Pakistan, and reiterated India's stand against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 last year

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor. The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

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Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar