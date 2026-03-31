Encounter breaks out in J-K's Ganderbal during anti-terror operation, additional forces dispatched

New Delhi:

An encounter broke out in the forest area of Arahama in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) based on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists in the upper reaches. During the operation, security personnel noticed suspicious activity in the area. As troops moved in and challenged the suspects, terrorists opened fire, triggering a gunfight. Security forces retaliated, leading to an ongoing encounter in the forested terrain.

The operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. In a post on X, the Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed that the exchange of fire began after terrorists engaged the troops during the search operation. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir has reached the site.

Pakistani terrorist killed in army-police joint operation

This comes weeks after a Pakistani terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. According to the Army, the operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14 and 15 in the general area of Buchhar following specific intelligence inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about an infiltration attempt along the border.

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14-15 in the general area of Buchhar in the Uri sector," the Army said in a statement.

Arms and ammunition recovered

During the operation, troops spotted suspicious movement in a thicket. Security forces readjusted their ambush position and challenged the suspect, following which the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire. "In the ensuing contact, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated," the Army said. Security forces also recovered warlike stores from the encounter site, including an AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition. Officials added that the search operation in the area is still underway to ensure that no other infiltrators are present.