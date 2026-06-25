Centre withdraws all restrictions on commercial LPG supply as West Asia crisis improves

New Delhi:

In a major relief to industrial and commercial LPG consumers, the Centre on Thursday removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis. Further, the supply of bulk LPG, which had been suspended at the onset of the crisis, has been relaxed by 50% of the pre-crisis consumption levels, providing significant relief to commercial and industrial consumers.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said during the West- Asia crisis it had issued orders under the Essential Commodities Act requiring C3-C4 streams to be utilised exclusively for LPG production, diverting them from petrochemical and other downstream uses.

Centre reduces diversion of C3/C4 streams to LPG pool

Taking note of the improved indigenous LPG production and the projected availability of imported LPG cargoes, the Centre also decided to reduce the diversion of C3/C4 streams to LPG pool. The enhanced allocation of C3-C4 streams for non-LPG uses will be implemented while ensuring that the domestic LPG availability remains unaffected and aggregate indigenous LPG production is maintained at not less than 40 TMT per day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

The enhanced allocation of C3-C4 streams for non-LPG uses will be implemented while ensuring that the domestic LPG availability remains unaffected and aggregate indigenous LPG production is maintained at not less than 40 TMT per day.

The Centre of High Technology under the ministry has been directed to issue organisation wise allocation of this enhanced C3/C4 streams for the petrochemical and other critical sectors and submit regular reports to the Ministry.

Centre has accorded priority to ensure uninterrupted availability of LPG

Since the onset of global supply disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, the Centre has accorded the highest priority to ensuring uninterrupted availability of LPG to domestic consumers across the country.

In line with this, temporary restrictions were imposed on the supply of commercial packed LPG. The timely policy interventions and coordinated efforts by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) helped maintain stable supplies despite challenging global supply chains.

The Centre has directed Oil Marketing Companies to continue maintaining comprehensive data on commercial and industrial LPG consumers to facilitate efficient planning and supply management. A unified sectoral database will also be maintained across the OMCs to strengthen monitoring and operational coordination.

Centre remains committed to expanding PNG connectivity

At the same time, the Centre remains committed to expanding PNG connectivity. Commercial and bulk consumers who have already shifted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will continue to remain on PNG. Other eligible LPG consumers having access to the PNG network, or those in the process of shifting to PNG, will be progressively transitioned to PNG in coordination with City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities.

In this regard, the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has written to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories for ensuring smooth implementation of the revised supply arrangements.

The decision reflects the Centre’s conscious approach towards ensuring national energy security while balancing the energy needs of the nation with its continued commitment to expanding access to cleaner, safer and more efficient fuels.

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