Why are New Zealand players wearing black armbands on Day 1 of third Test vs England at Trent Bridge?

Nottingham:

New Zealand players are spotted wearing black armbands on the opening day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge to honour former fast bowler Bob Blair, who died on June 23, coincidentally on his 94th birthday. The tribute came as the Blackcaps began the series finale in Nottingham, with the team taking the field in remembrance of one of the country's most respected cricket figures.

Ahead of the game, New Zealand Cricket confirmed the gesture, paying respect to his family. “As a sign of respect to Bob Blair and his family. The Blackcaps will don black armbands for the first day of the third Test against England on Thursday in Nottingham,” the statement read.

Notably, Blair represented New Zealand in 19 Test matches after making his international debut against South Africa in 1953. Across his Test career, he claimed 43 wickets at an average of 35.23 and also made 189 runs in the longest format of the game. When it comes to domestic cricket, Blair featured in 119 first-class games. The right-arm pacer clinched 537 wickets at an average of 18.54, including 41 five-wicket hauls.

While his statistics ensured a lasting place in New Zealand cricket history, Blair's name remains closely linked with one of the sport's most poignant moments. As reported in Wisden, during New Zealand's tour of South Africa in 1953, he received devastating personal news when his fiancee, Nerissa Love, was among the 151 people killed in the Tangiwai rail disaster on Christmas Eve.

The tragedy occurred during the second Test at Ellis Park. Although Blair had initially remained away from the match following the loss, he later joined his teammates at a critical stage of New Zealand's innings. Batting at No. 11, he shared a 33-run last-wicket partnership with Bert Sutcliffe. Their stand drew a remarkable response from spectators, with the crowd of 23,000 rising to acknowledge the pair at the conclusion of the innings.

New Zealand off to a cracking start

New Zealand opted to bat first in the third Test and they are off to a cracking start. The tourists scored 213 without loss until Tea on Day 1. Captain Tom Latham laid a strong foundation, scoring a well-deserved century, while Devon Conway is unbeaten on 94 until Tea.

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