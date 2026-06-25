Passport gets costlier after 14 years as Centre hikes fees from July 1: Check standard and Tatkaal rates

New Delhi:

In a significant move affecting lakhs of travellers and passport applicants across the country, the Centre has announced a revision in passport fees for the first time in nearly 14 years. The new charges will come into effect from July 1, with the cost of obtaining a standard passport and Tatkaal passport witnessing a notable increase. The revised fee structure has been notified by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The latest revision marks the first major hike since 2012, when passport fees were last increased.

Standard and Tatkaal passport fees revised

Under the new rates, adults applying for a fresh 36-page passport or seeking reissue of an existing passport will now have to pay Rs 2,500 under the normal category, compared to the current fee of Rs 1,500. Applicants opting for the Tatkaal scheme will be required to pay Rs 5,000, up from Rs 3,500. Similarly, the fee for a 60-page passport has been increased to Rs 3,500 under the normal category from Rs 2,000. Under the Tatkaal scheme, the fee has been revised to Rs 6,000 from Rs 4,000.

Higher charges for lost or damaged passports

The government has also increased charges for replacing lost, stolen or damaged passports. A replacement 36-page passport will now cost Rs 5,000 under the normal scheme and Rs 7,500 under Tatkaal. For a 60-page passport, applicants will have to pay Rs 6,000 under the normal category and Rs 8,500 under Tatkaal. For applicants below 18 years of age, the fee for a fresh or reissued 36-page passport has been fixed at Rs 1,750 under the normal category and Rs 4,250 under Tatkaal. In cases involving lost or damaged passports, minors will have to pay Rs 4,250 under the normal scheme and Rs 6,750 under the Tatkaal category.

Other travel documents also affected

The MEA notification has revised charges for several passport-related services and travel documents as well. While Emergency Certificates issued within India will continue to remain free of cost, applicants seeking the same service abroad will be charged USD 15. The fee for obtaining a Certificate of Identity has been fixed at Rs 1,000 in India and USD 50 overseas.

Similarly, charges for Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), Surrender Certificates, Global Entry Program verification and several other passport-related certifications have been fixed at Rs 750 within India and USD 40 abroad.

First major fee revision since 2012

It is to be noted here that the last revision in passport charges was carried out in 2012. At that time, the fee for a standard 36-page passport was increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, while the Tatkaal fee was revised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500. Officials said the newly notified rates will apply to all passport applications submitted on or after July 1, irrespective of when an appointment was booked.

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