First visual from Twisha Sharma death spot surfaces amid ongoing probe

New Delhi:

The investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma has taken a fresh turn after the first visual from the spot where she was found dead surfaced during the ongoing probe. The image reportedly shows the upper-floor portion of the Bhopal house where the incident is believed to have taken place. Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 10. Since then, the case has drawn widespread public attention, with her family alleging harassment and questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

HC notice delivered to mother-in-law

A police officer visited the residence of Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, on Saturday to deliver a notice issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Speaking briefly to reporters outside the house, the officer confirmed that the notice was connected to the ongoing case and was meant for Giribala Singh. However, he did not reveal further details and said senior officials would address the media later.

Soon after the notice was served, Siddharth Singh, brother of the main accused Samarth Singh, was seen leaving the residence along with a team of lawyers.

Husband taken into custody after days of search

The case intensified further on Friday when police took Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh into custody after he reportedly remained untraceable for nearly ten days following her death. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that Samarth Singh had been detained and would be produced before a court within the required legal time frame.

ACP Rajnish Kashyap says, "Our team has arrested accused Samarth Singh from Jabalpur. We will produce him before the Court today. A press conference will be done at 1 pm today by the Police Commissioner. We will seek a 7-day remand of Samarth Singh..."

Reports suggest that Samarth had surrendered before a court in Jabalpur before being formally taken into custody by police officials. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also issued notices on petitions filed by Twisha Sharma’s father and the state government challenging the anticipatory bail granted earlier to Giribala Singh by a lower court.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, who is representing Twisha’s family, said the matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 25.

Family demands independent probe

After Twisha’s death, her family accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment, dowry-related pressure and abetment. They also raised concerns over the initial investigation and postmortem process.

Seeking an independent investigation and a second postmortem examination, the family later approached the High Court. Following the growing controversy, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

As the probe continues, the case remains under close public and legal scrutiny, with fresh developments emerging almost every day.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, on the run for 10 days, arrested in Jabalpur