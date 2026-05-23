Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Ladakh, senior officer among three injured

New Delhi:

An Indian Army Cheetah light helicopter crashed in the Ladakh sector on May 20, leaving three Army personnel injured, including Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta. According to Army officials, the two pilots and Major General Mehta sustained injuries in the accident. All three were evacuated and are reported to be safe and stable. The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the helicopter crash. Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

The Cheetah helicopter is commonly used by the Indian Army for transport and operational duties in high-altitude areas such as Ladakh.

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