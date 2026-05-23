PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters at 19th Rozgar Mela

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates during the 19th edition of the Rozgar Mela through video conferencing. The employment fair was organised simultaneously at 47 locations across the country as part of the Centre’s ongoing recruitment drive aimed at creating job opportunities for young people.

New recruits joins key government departments

The selected candidates have been appointed to several central government ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, higher education and financial services, among others.

Officials said the recruits were selected from different parts of the country and will now begin their roles in various government offices and organisations. During the event, Prime Minister Modi also addressed the newly appointed candidates and spoke about the government’s focus on employment generation and youth empowerment.

Ahead of the programme, the Prime Minister had said that the government remains committed to strengthening the future of young people and creating more opportunities through regular recruitment drives.

"Our commitment to the bright future and empowerment of our young colleagues across the country remains unwavering. In this direction, tomorrow at 11 am, I will participate in another employment fair through videoconferencing, where I will have the privilege of handing over appointment letters to the youth for various government departments," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Around 12 lakh appointment letters distributed so far

According to the government, nearly 12 lakh appointment letters have been distributed so far through 18 Rozgar Melas organised across India since the initiative began. The Rozgar Mela programme was launched to speed up the recruitment process in government departments and provide employment opportunities to youth across the country.