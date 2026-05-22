Twisha Sharma's husband, on the run since May 12, arrives to surrender in Jabalpur court

Jabalpur:

After being absconding for 10 days since the death of Twisha Sharma, her husband Samarth Singh has arrived on Friday at a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to surrender. The development follows after his lawyer told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that Samarth is ready to surrender provided the local court is directed to hear his bail plea immediately.

Samarth's lawyer, Mringendra Singh, had also informed that he would withdraw his anticipatory bail plea if he is allowed to surrender. Although Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed this, the court told him that he shouldn't oppose it.

Furthermore, Samarth told the court that Twisha's body must be handed over to the in-laws. Later, the high court ordered a second post-mortem of Twisha's body but by a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The court said doctors would be flown to Bhopal for the autopsy.

"Counsel for Samarth Singh says he has no objection to second post mortem. Learned SG submits second post mortem does not mean raising finger on any person, it would boost confidence of all parties. He adds that he does not doubt the correctness of the first report or competence of the concerned doctor," the court had said, adding that the entire process must be videographed.

Twisha's family has blamed her in-laws for forcing their daughter to death. However, Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired district and sessions judge, has refuted the allegations and said the 33-year-old was drug addict.

Giribala, who is also the chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, was granted anticipatory bail last week after being named in the first information report (FIR).

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a move welcomed by her family members. They have said that they will "knock the door of every institution" to ensure that Twisha is given justice.

"This fight is not only a big one, as all of you have already seen, but it will also be a long one. Twisha’s father may be forced to continue this battle for years," Twisha's cousin Ashish Sharma told news agency PTI.

ALSO READ - 'My life has become hell, take me away': Twisha Sharma's desperate message to family days before death