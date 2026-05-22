Madhya Pradesh government recommends CBI probe in Twisha Sharma death case

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday recommended a CBI inquiry into Twisha Sharma dowry death case. Notably, Twisha died at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. As per the official notification issued by the Home Department, the state government has accorded its consent to transfer the investigation to the premier central agency. The investigative process has been initiated following the receipt of a formal letter from the Bhopal government at the CBI Headquarters. The investigation was transferred to the CBI following a recommendation from the Bhopal government. The case was handed over to the CBI under the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

CBI will now conduct a fresh investigation

The CBI will now conduct a fresh investigation into this matter, starting from scratch. The agency will re-register the FIR—originally lodged as a dowry death case at the Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the BNS, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act—and proceed with the inquiry.



The CBI is set to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) shortly, comprising officers drawn from the agency's Delhi and Madhya Pradesh units. The SIT will function under the leadership of a CBI DIG. A team comprising an SP and several Inspectors will visit the scene of the incident to conduct an on-site inspection; they will further the investigation by recording the statements of the victim's family members as well as those of the family of the accused husband, who is currently absconding.



Twisha's family members have alleged that this is a case of murder committed for dowry and have raised several questions regarding the Bhopal Police's investigation and the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, Twisha's husband has filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the High Court, which is scheduled to be heard today.

CBI to probe Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Check order

(Image Source : REPORTER )The MP government has accorded its consent to transfer the investigation to the premier central agency.

Signed by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Deshavatu, the notification has been sent to top central and state authorities to initiate the immediate transition of the case files. Moreover, the copies of the order have been dispatched to the Joint Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Union Home Secretary, the CBI Director in New Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police, the Bhopal District Magistrate, the Bhopal Police Commissioner, and regional CBI officers in Bhopal for prompt execution.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home on May 12

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model-turned-actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

Twisha’s family raise questions over phone calls by Giribala

Earlier in the day, the family of Twisha Sharma raised questions over alleged phone calls made by retired judge Giribala Singh, who is an accused in the dowry harassment case, to several influential persons immediately after Twisha's death, while urging an independent and transparent investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued by Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha Sharma's father, the family claimed it had no prior knowledge of the persons allegedly contacted by Giribala Singh following the incident and came to know about the communications only through documents submitted before the court and media reports.

Twisha Sharma's counsel released a list of mobile numbers, along with names, allegedly contacted by Giribala Singh following Twisha's death. The family alleged that several influential individuals, including IAS and IPS officers, judges, doctors, and advocates, were allegedly contacted after the incident.

The alleged list includes Justice Manoj Kumar (ADJ), Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh (Lokayukta), AK Mishra (District Judge), persons linked to CCTV maintenance, including Rohit Vishwakarma and Vinod Wani, Advocate Venosh Carlo, Dr Rajbala Bahudoria, Siabala Baghel, Pramod Jharia, Dr Yashveer, Pankaj Kushwaha, Ajey Singh, Manojkumar and others," the press note stated.

"The family has no knowledge regarding the contents or purpose of these conversations and does not draw any conclusion from them. However, considering the gravity of the case, the timing and frequency of such communications deserve independent examination by the SIT and competent authorities," the press note stated.

Family expresses concern over communications with people linked with CCTV

The family expressed concern over alleged communications with persons associated with CCTV systems and electronic evidence, stating that CCTV footage and digital records are crucial in suspicious death investigations. "CCTV footage and digital records are crucial pieces of evidence in any suspicious death investigation. The family therefore believes that the purpose, timing and context of every such communication must be independently verified through forensic and investigative processes," the note said.

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Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband moves MP High Court for anticipatory bail