Box Office Report [May 21, 2026]: Drishyam 3, Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Krishnavataram and others

New Delhi:

Cinemas are currently offering a wealth of entertainment. This Friday, Mohanlal's highly anticipated film, Drishyam 3, joined this lineup. Additionally, films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Karuppu and Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji continue to hold their ground in theaters. Let's take a look at how these films performed at the box office on Thursday.

Drishyam 3

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated suspense-thriller, Drishyam 3, has finally hit theaters. Excitement surrounding the film had been palpable among audiences ever since the trailer was released. Now, that same enthusiasm has been reflected in its first-day box office collections. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.85 crore on its opening day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 has now completed one full week at the box office. On Thursday, its seventh day of release, the film earned Rs 2 crore. This brings its total cumulative collection to Rs 29 crore.

Karuppu

The Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer, Karuppu, continues to impress audiences at the box office. On Thursday, its seventh day in theaters, the film added another Rs 8.30 crore to its earnings. Prior to this, on Wednesday, the film had collected Rs 10.70 crore. With these latest figures, the total earnings for Karuppu over seven days have now reached Rs 114.05 crore.

Krishnavataram: Part 1

Krishnavataram, a film depicting the love story of Lord Krishna, has successfully completed two weeks at the box office. The film continues to post strong figures. On Thursday, its 15th day of release, the film earned Rs 84 lakh. Consequently, the film’s total box office collection has now reached Rs 24.61 crore.

Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji has completed 21 days at the box office. The film continues to perform well; on its 21st day alone, it earned Rs 85 lakh. Prior to this, on Wednesday, the film's collection stood at Rs 1.10 crore. Consequently, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 88.95 crore.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: How much Mohanlal's film earned on first day? Know here