Exclusive: Bruised feet, 46-degree heat, Sanskruti Jayana recalls toughest Krishnavataram moment | Watch

New Delhi:

Seems like mythologies have taken over Indian cinema as we have seen several such releases in recent times and many more are lined up to hit the theatres soon. One of these films is Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, featuring Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Sanskruti Jayana, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, Shuman Das and Shiv Narayanan among others.

Mythological films often appear magical and larger than life on screen, but the effort behind creating them is equally intense. Krishnavataram actor Sanskruti Jayana recently opened up about one of the toughest moments she faced while shooting the film in an conversation with India TV.

Sanskruti Jayana reveals the toughest Krishnavataram moment

From performing elaborate dance sequences in heavy traditional costumes to enduring bruised feet and extreme 46-degree heat, the actor revealed the physical challenges behind bringing the visually grand world of Krishnavataram alive.

'The dance sequence was so tough because I didn't know that I was going to dance in the film. I got to know two days before and it is a song by Sundari Chauhan ma'am and Ishad Kamil sir. Hence, it's a big responsibility at the same time, Kruti Mahesh is the choreographer who's done a lot of such songs so, I was so scared. Moreover, we had to do it in 24 hours,' Sanskruti Jayana told India TV.

The actress further said, 'Yes! We learned the lyrics, rehearsal, shooting everything in 24 hours. It was 46 degrees in Gujarat. I was wearing a costume heavier than my weight and my feet were cut, bruised, all of it. More than anything, the pressure of so many like beautiful dancers around me and being able to also that bhav, right? Satyabhama is celebrating in that song. So, everything together for me as the first time was tough.'

Watch the full interview here:

Dancing was more tough than action?

The actress made it clear that performing action sequences were not tougher than dancing. 'Action was not that tough honestly. I was, I enjoyed it fully. But yes, the rope work and all of that is all there. It takes a toll on you physically and all of that because I'm not trained for action honestly. But the dance for me was and the emotional journey of Satyabhama was a little tough, yes.'

Also Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Movie Review: Krishna's mythology story gets a fresh contemporary twist