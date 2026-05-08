Krishnavataram Part 1 Movie Review: Krishna's mythology story gets a fresh contemporary twist

Movie Name: Krishnavataram Part 1

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: May 7, 2026

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Genre: Mythological Drama

Reviewing a film rooted in mythology or history is always a tightrope walk. These aren't just 'plots' to us; they are the stories we heard tucked into bed by our grandparents, the tales that shaped our moral compass before we even knew what a compass was. When a director takes on Lord Krishna, they aren't just making a movie, they’re stepping into a space where every single person in the audience already has a deeply personal, pre-existing image of the protagonist in their heart.

In Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart, director Hardik Gajjar seems to understand this weight. He chooses to sidestep the usual 'larger-than-life' spectacle to focus on something much more fragile: Krishna’s humanity.

Story: A narrative that breathes

The film opens with a choice that feels incredibly bold yet strangely soothing. We see Krishna in his final moments, struck by a hunter's arrow. Usually, death is treated as a tragedy, but here, it's a quiet celebration of a life lived. As Krishna accepts his end with a calm smile, and Radha feels his departure from miles away, you realise this isn't going to be your standard 'action-mythology' flick. It's a story about the quiet spaces between people.

We start in Puri's Jagannath Temple, where a skeptical Gen-Z kid is poking holes in the idea of faith with logic and science. Jackie Shroff, playing a priest with his signature grounded gravitas, doesn't lecture him. Instead, he transports him, and us, back to Dwarka. It’s a smart way to make the ancient feel relevant without feeling preachy.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: Writing and Direction

Hardik Gajjar approaches the film with sincerity and visual ambition. Every frame feels carefully designed, almost like a painting inspired by mythology. The screenplay, written with Prakash Kapadia and Ram Mori, gives emotional depth to several moments that could otherwise have become overly dramatic.

At times, however, the storytelling loses momentum. The first half takes longer than expected to fully settle into its rhythm. There are moments where the visuals become more dominant than the narrative itself, causing the pace to slow down. A slightly shorter runtime could have helped the emotional impact land more effectively. Still, the director deserves credit for attempting to present mythology in a way that feels emotional rather than preachy.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: Acting

The real soul of this film, surprisingly, is Satyabhama. While most films put Radha or Rukmini on a pedestal, Krishnavataram gives Satyabhama the floor. Samskruthi Jayanna is a revelation here; she captures the friction of her ego, her bubbling insecurities, and her eventual surrender to love with such nuance that she often steals the show. Nivashini Krishnan plays Rukmini with a dignified, quiet grace, and while Sushmita Bhatt’s Radha is visually perfect, she feels a bit like a beautiful painting, lovely to look at, but I wish the script had given her more to actually do.

Let's talk about Siddharth Gupta. To be honest, he doesn’t look like the Krishna we see on calendar art, and that might throw some people off at first. But as the movie rolls on, his calmness wins you over. He plays Krishna with a gentle, knowing smile that feels less like a god looking down and more like a friend who knows a secret you haven't figured out yet.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: Technical Aspects

Visually, the movie is stunning, but not in a 'look-how-much-CGI-we-bought' kind of way. It looks like a series of oil paintings come to life. The cinematography handles the palaces and landscapes with a dreamy, soft-focus quality that pairs perfectly with the music. The flute-heavy score by Prasad S, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, is what really sticks with you. It’s the kind of music that makes you want to sit in silence after the credits roll.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: Where it Stumbles

It isn't perfect. The first half is a bit of a slow burn, sometimes too slow. There are stretches where the film gets so caught up in its own beauty that the plot just kind of stops to admire the scenery. If the editing had been a bit tighter, the emotional beats might have landed with more of a punch.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: Verdict

Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart is a brave attempt to humanise the divine. It's a movie about ego, jealousy, and the messy reality of relationships, wrapped in a spiritual blanket. It doesn't give you a loud, shouting climax; instead, it leaves you with a sense of peace. As the first part of a trilogy, it does exactly what it needs to: it makes you care about the person behind the peacock feather.

Hence, Krishnavataram – Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) deserves 3.5 out 5 stars.

Also Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 X review: What internet audience say about Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana's film

Latest Entertainment News