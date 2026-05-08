DMK-AIADMK govt in Tamil Nadu? EPS tells MLAs to stay united, 'good news coming' as TVK gathers numbers

Chennai:

A major anti-climax could be brewing for Vijay's TVK despite emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu elections. Political circles are abuzz with a likely unprecedented DMK-AIADMK alliance to form the government, while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam scrambles to get numbers to prove majority to the Governor, who has categorically told Vijay so during his two meetings over the past two days.

Vijay on Thursday met Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the second time and staked claim to form the government as the single largest party. However, the Governor reportedly told him that TVK does not yet have the support of the required 118 MLAs needed to prove a majority in the Assembly and asked him to return with adequate numbers.

Soon after, the DMK convened a meeting of its legislative party, while nearly 40 AIADMK MLAs stayed holed up at a resort in Puducherry as the state witnessed the numbers game for government formation.

Following the DMK meeting, party leaders said that although the people had given them a mandate to sit in the Opposition, party president M K Stalin would have the authority to take any political decision if the situation demanded.

The statement reignited speculation about a possible understanding or alliance between the DMK and AIADMK to keep TVK out of power.

'Good news coming': AIADMK MLAs told

Meanwhile, sources said that after the resort meeting, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged party MLAs to remain united and hinted that "good news" was on the way.

The delay from the Governor’s office, coupled with the statements from the two Dravidian majors, has reportedly made TVK suspect a political conspiracy. According to party sources, TVK legislators are considering mass resignation if the DMK and AIADMK join hands with their allies to form the government.

However, political observers see TVK’s warning as a pressure tactic aimed at both the Governor and rival Dravidian parties.

With Tamil Nadu’s political chessboard changing by the minute, suspense continues to grow over whether Vijay’s much-anticipated coronation as chief minister will happen, and if it does, when it will finally take place.

Also read: TVK warns all its MLAs will resign if DMK or AIADMK stake claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu