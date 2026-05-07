TVK warns all its MLAs will resign if DMK or AIADMK stake claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu: Sources

Chennai:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday is considering a dramatic political move amid the ongoing deadlock over government formation in Tamil Nadu. Party sources said all 107 TVK MLAs may resign if either the DMK or AIADMK attempts to stake claim to form the government despite TVK emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The development comes as tensions continue over the Governor’s delay in inviting Vijay to form the government.

Political standoff in Tamil Nadu

It should be noted that the TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. Even as the Congress, which secured five seats, has extended support to TVK, the party still remains short of the majority mark of 118.

TVK sources said they suspects that the DMK and AIADMK may attempt to prevent Vijay from becoming Chief Minister through political manoeuvring and alliance calculations.

TVK holds crucial meet of MLAs-designate

Earlier in the day, the TVK held a crucial meeting of the party's MLAs-designate to discuss government formation. A large number of newly elected members and also office-bearers who turned up for the meeting on Thursday evening at Panaiyur sought to know from party general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand when the TVK would form the government.

"Many wanted to know from Anand when the TVK will form the government. The leader asked them to be patient as the party chief Vijay was making all the efforts," a source in the party said.

"The people of Tamil Nadu have given us the mandate to form the government under our leader Vijay. It will definitely happen. Our leader is taking steps," TVK Theni district president Pandi said. Many presumed that there would be Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister but felt dismayed when the event could not take place today.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam falling short of meeting a simple majority to form the government. Though the Congress with 5 MLAs has offered support to TVK, Vijay's party falls short of a simple majority of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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