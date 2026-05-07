Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Will Ranveer Singh's film stream online soon? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has emerged as a blockbuster. Released on March 19, the film has already grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1,790 crore worldwide.

The action-packed spy thriller has turned into a global hit, and attention has now shifted to its OTT release. Fans of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially those who missed it in theatres, are now waiting for its digital premiere. Read on to know what we know about its OTT release schedule.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge expected OTT release timeline

After running in cinemas for weeks, viewers are now waiting to watch it at home. However, there is no official streaming date out yet, but reports suggest it may arrive on OTT sometime in May 2026, likely in the third week.

For the unversed, filmmaker and screenwriter Rajiv Rai of Trimurti Films has sued Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios, alleging unauthorised use of the song Tirchi Topiwale in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the matter reached the Delhi High Court, which initially suggested mediation, but the talks have now failed.

During the hearing, Super Cassettes, which owns the music rights for the film Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner's plea for interim relief. The makers, B62 Films, also submitted to the court that the film is already running in theatres and is unlikely to stream on OTT platforms before mid-May.

As per the usual trend, films often come to digital platforms after completing an 8-week theatrical window. Which means, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge completes that window around May 14, so the release could follow soon after. Notably, the streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been acquired by JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 2 Box office collection: Worldwide and domestic

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 1,790.91 crore at the worldwide box office, while its total India collection stands at Rs 1,140.17 crore so far. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor in key roles.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Did Ranveer Singh's sequel dethrone Baahubali 2? Know here