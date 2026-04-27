Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Did Ranveer Singh's sequel dethrone Baahubali 2? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its impressive theatrical run, posting another solid weekend total. According to Sacnilk, on day 39, the film collected around Rs 3.25 crore nett on Sunday, helping it maintain momentum deep into its sixth week.

With this latest boost, the film's estimated India net collection now stands at Rs 1,130.59 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,777.52 crore. That places it just around Rs 11 crore away from overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which closed its run at approximately Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. If the current pace continues, the milestone could be achieved by the end of the sixth week or early in the seventh weekend.

Strong sixth weekend trend

The film's sixth weekend has shown notable stability. Reports suggest it earned roughly Rs 1.55 crore on Friday, Rs 3 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday, taking the three-day total close to Rs 7.95 crore. For a release now in its sixth week, those numbers indicate continued audience interest.

Trade observers will now watch the weekday trend closely. A steady Monday hold above the Rs 1 crore mark would significantly improve its chances of crossing the Baahubali 2 benchmark before the next weekend begins.

Climbs day 39 rankings

With Sunday’s performance, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reportedly secured the second-highest Hindi day 39 collection among major releases, behind Stree 2. It has also moved ahead of titles such as Jawan and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 in comparable late-run figures.

Occupancy remains steady

The film is said to have recorded healthy occupancy levels on Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows performing best. Despite a reduced screen count in some circuits, the title continues to draw footfall across thousands of shows nationwide.

Eyes on the global record

The next few days are expected to be crucial. If weekday drops remain controlled, Dhurandhar 2 could not only surpass Baahubali 2 but also move closer to the Rs 1,800 crore worldwide mark. For now, the focus remains on whether the blockbuster can officially claim the number two spot among the highest-grossing Indian films globally.

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