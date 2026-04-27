Iran sends new proposal to US, offers deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz and end the war: Report

New Delhi:

With peace talks stuck, Iran has reportedly sent a new proposal to the United States through mediators from Pakistan. The plan focuses first on reducing tensions and ending the ongoing conflict, instead of immediately discussing nuclear issues, Axios reported, citing a US official.

A key part of Iran’s proposal is reportedly reopening the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil supply. Iran wants the blockade lifted and normal shipping to resume before moving to more difficult topics like nuclear negotiations.

No clear agreement within Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told mediators that there is still no clear agreement inside Iran on how to respond to US demands. This internal divide has made progress in talks slower.

US yet to respond clearly

The White House has received the proposal, but it is not yet clear if it will accept or reject it. The US has been asking Iran to stop uranium enrichment for several years and remove its stockpile from the country.

US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a high-level meeting with his security team to discuss the situation. While he has taken a tough stand, he has also kept the option of talks open.

According to the proposal, both sides could agree on a long-term ceasefire or even a permanent end to the conflict. Nuclear talks would only begin after the situation improves and the blockade is lifted. Iran has been discussing this plan with several countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, as efforts continue to find a peaceful solution.

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