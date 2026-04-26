Iran's Foreign Minister returns to Pakistan amid uncertainty over second round of talks with US

Islamabad:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Sunday (April 26) for the second time in three days, amid uncertainty surrounding the next round of peace talks with the United States, according to local media reports.

Araghchi had departed on Saturday after holding discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior officials. He arrived from Oman, where he met Haitham bin Tariq to discuss security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US.

Abbas Araghchi to meet senior Pakistani officials

The Iranian leader landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi after completing a day-long visit to Oman, according to reports by Dawn citing sources.

During his brief stay in Islamabad, Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with senior Pakistani officials before departing for Moscow, the report added. Iran's official IRNA said he arrived in the early evening.

While Pakistan has not issued an official statement on his visit, local media outlets, including Geo News, reported earlier, citing diplomatic sources, that the Iranian foreign minister was making a short stop in Pakistan en route to Moscow.

Araghchi would convey "Iran's positions and views on the framework of any understanding to completely end the war", Geo TV reported, quoting Iranian news agency ISNA.

Trump halts US delegation's Islamabad trip

After Araghchi left for Oman on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer be going to Islamabad for talks with Iran, contending that Washington held all the cards on the matter.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives" to Islamabad to meet with the Iranians, Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership." Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he added.

Araghchi in a post on X had said his trip to Pakistan was "very fruitful". "Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," Araghchi had said.

Pakistan eases restrictions

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Sunday eased some restrictions, allowing selective movement of heavy traffic in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks between the US and Iran. More than 10,000 security personnel were deployed, and both Islamabad and Rawalpindi were shut down to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a "sincere and honest" facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.

Also Read: 'No point in talking about nothing': Trump defends move to cancel US envoys' Pak trip for Iran talks

Also Read: Trump cancels US delegation's Islamabad trip for peace talks with Iran: 'We have all the cards'