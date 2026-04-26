'If I was an Iranian agent…': White House shooter sent manifesto before attack

Washington:

The White House shooter Cole Allen sent manifesto to his family where he ridiculed the security arrangements of White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. As per multiple reports, the manifesto criticised the event's security labelling it as "insane" lack of preparation and claimed that it would be easy for an Iranian agent to infiltrate and can cause severe damage.

“Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance. I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat," according to manifesto quoted in reports.

The 31-year-old's manifesto also slammed various policies of US President Donald Trump. "Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes," read the manifesto.

Allen's motive behind the White House firing

Allen told investigators that he intended to target US President Donald Trump and his officials, multiple reports quoted US Attorney General Todd Blanche as saying. The law enforcement agency - FBI has searched Allen's home to collect evidence hours after the shooting.

What happened in White House?

Chaos broke during the annual White House press dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington on late Saturday night after a shooter tried to cross the security checkpoint at the venue and fired multiple shots, triggering panic among the people. The incident forced officials to evacuate President Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance; though they escaped unhurt.

The shooter was subdued immediately and brought under control, with Trump saying that the accused looked "pretty evil". According to CBS News, the shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, who hails from Torrance California. Authorities, though, are yet to confirm this but they have said that the accused acted alone, and was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.

Soon after the incident, Trump took to Truth Social and praised the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their "quick and brave" response, confirming that the shooter had been apprehended. Trump said he had recommended that authorities "let the show go on," though he added that the final decision would rest with security officials.

"Regardless of what happens, the evening will be much different than planned," he noted, hinting at the disruption caused by the incident.

Trump releases video

Trump has shared a video of the shooter barging towards the venue, as he continued to fire shots. The video showed the shooter being brought under control by the law enforcement agencies.

In another post on his Truth Social account, he also shared a photo that showed the shooter lying on the ground after being detained by the authorities, with his hands tied behind his back. Trump later thanked the authorities for their prompt response but noted that the security of the venue needs to be enhanced.

"Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended," Trump said in one of his social media posts.

Also Read : Trump shooting: White House dinner shooter likely targeted Donald Trump and his officials, reports say