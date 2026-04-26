Aamir Khan breaks down during Ek Din Ki Mehfill event, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi try to console | Watch

New Delhi:

With just a few days remaining until the release of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan has fully immersed himself in promoting his son's film. He has been consistently sharing posts on social media to this end. Furthermore, he organised a musical event, Ek Din Ki Mehfil, prior to the film's release. Through this initiative, he aimed to provide a platform for emerging talents in the field of music.

However, during the event, he was seen crying and wiping his tears from his T-shirts.

Aamir Khan breaks down during Ek Din Ki Mehfil

Ek Din Ki Mehfil event was organised today in Mumbai. During the event, Aamir Khan got emotional during on of the performances. Her was seen crying and humming a song during the event. Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan were seen talking to him during this.

Watch the video here:

Aamir Khan's requested with folded hands

As Ek Din Ki Mehfil was about to begin, he personally oversaw the entire arrangements to ensure that everything ran smoothly without any hitches. A video of him from the event has surfaced online, in which he is seen folding his hands in a gesture of appeal to both the attendees and the paparazzi present.

Aamir Khan was appealing to the paparazzi and other attendees to take their respective seats so that the event could commence in an orderly manner. However, he conveyed this request with such humility that he is now garnering widespread praise on social media, and the video has gone viral.

It is worth noting that this event serves as a celebration of the title track of the film Ek Din. As part of the initiative, emerging talents were invited to record and share their renditions of the film's title track; the winners have now earned the opportunity to perform live before Aamir Khan and the cast of Ek Din.

Ek Din release date

In addition to Aamir Khan, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan will also be present at this event. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. The film is a romantic love story. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Production.

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