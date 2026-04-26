West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Kolkata | Watch

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Kolkata on Sunday, drawing huge crowds along a 2-km stretch in North Kolkata as part of his election campaign.

The roadshow began near Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house on Simla Street, where PM Modi paid floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda. The procession then moved along Bidhan Sarani, passing landmarks such as Hedua Park and Bethune College, before heading through Hatibagan and past the iconic Star Theatre.

Watch the video here

The route continued via BK Paul Avenue and culminated at Khanna Crossing near Shyambazar, with enthusiastic supporters lining both sides of the road.

The roadshow, marked by chants and a festive atmosphere, highlighted the BJP's high-voltage campaign push in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming phases of polling.

PM Modi visits Thanthania Kalibari

Before the roadshow, the Prime Minister visited the historic Thanthania Kalibari, one of the city's oldest Kali temples, and offered prayers to Maa Siddheshwari.

Thanthania Kalibari is one of the oldest and most revered Kali temples of Kolkata, established all the way back in 1703; its 300-year-old history predates even the city's formal development. Goddess Kali is worshipped as Goddess Siddheshwari, and the presiding deity is considered 'Jagrat.'

It is said that Ramakrishna Paramahansa frequently visited the temple and sang devotional hymns to Goddess Siddheswari. The 'bani' which he said inside the temple has been engraved on its walls, which reads 'Shankarer hridoy majhe, Kali biraje' (Goddess Kali resides within the heart of Shankar)

This is one of the few Kali temples in India, where non-veg prasad is offered to the deity. This ritual of providing non-veg prasad was started by Ramakrishna Paramahansa. He offered puja to Goddess Siddheswari with 'dab-chingri' offerings, praying for the quick recovery of Brahmananda Keshav Chandra Sen.

Since that day, the ritual of offering non-veg as prasad has been followed. When Ramakrishnadev fell sick during his stay at Shyamapukur, his followers prayed at the temple to Goddess Siddheswari for his quick recovery, while serving non-veg prasad to the deity.

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