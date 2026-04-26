'Resolve to remove TMC government is now stronger than ever': PM Modi at Bengal's Arambagh

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people of Bengal that this time, BJP is coming to power in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Arambagh, PM Modi said, "the arrogance of TMC was shattered in the first phase and in the second phase, there will be a definite BJP government." He also launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee government saying, "the TMC government's corruption and governance failures have pushed people to the edge. The resolve to remove them is now stronger than ever."

"The areas around the Hooghly River were once known for their mills and factories. But today, news of lockout notices in those mills is heard more often. Many factories that had been running since the British era are now shutting down," PM Modi said.

PM Modi hits out at Mamata government in Bongaon

Earlier from a rally in Bongaon, Prime Minister alleged that even small-level leaders and “goons” behave like they are in power under the current system. He suggested that this reflects a breakdown in governance and accountability in the state.

PM Modi also questioned the TMC’s founding slogan of “Maa, Maati, Maanus”, saying the party no longer uses it because its actions contradict those ideals. He accused the government of failing on all three fronts claiming that mothers have suffered, land has been misused, and people have been forced to migrate.

Speaking about farmers PM Modi said, "For the BJP, the welfare of farmers is our priority. We understand the concerns of both farmers and labourers. That is why, over the last 11 years, the BJP government has doubled the MSP (Minimum Support Price) for jute... We have increased the purchase of jute by three times, made it mandatory to use 100% jute packaging for wheat and rice, and banned single-use plastics to ensure the demand for jute increases. This ensures that jute mills in Bengal receive the maximum number of orders. However, the TMC’s syndicate does not allow these mills to operate. For the welfare of the farmers here, the TMC government will have to bid farewell..."

Hitting out further at TMC he said, "In the 'Maha Jungleraj' of TMC, even the smallest leaders and goons consider themselves to be the government... the area around the Hooghly River used to be a hub of mills and factories, but today, there are reports of locks on those mills. The factories of the British era are also being shut down... Only one 'factory,' only one 'shop,' remains open, and that shop is the Syndicate's cut-money and commissioneering. Such a government will have to leave. Such a government must be removed. This is why Bengal has only one slogan and only one decision: 'Paltano Dorkar' (Bengali for 'Change is Necessary')..."

Also Read : 'TMC's arrogance shattered in first phase': PM Modi hits out at Mamata government in Bongaon