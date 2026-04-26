Sanju Samson surpasses MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in elite list, achieves major IPL milestone

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings’ Sanju Samson has been one of the best batters in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. With two centuries to his name already in the ongoing campaign, Samson achieved a major milestone in game 37 of the ongoing IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings took on Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 26, and it is worth noting that Samson just needed three runs, and by hitting a boundary, the star batter has completed 5000 runs in the IPL. He has become the 10th player in the tournament’s history to achieve the milestone.

It is also worth noting that Samson also became the fastest Indian player to complete 5000 runs in the IPL in terms of balls played. The star batter took 3555 balls to complete 5000 runs. Only AB de Villiers and David Warner took fewer balls, 3288 and 3554, respectively.

He surpassed the likes of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina to become the fastest Indian to complete 5000 runs, re-establishing himself as one of the batters in the history of the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain winning run

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions find themselves in fifth place in the standings. The side has played seven games so far and has won three and lost the remaining four matches. With six points to their name, they would hope to put in a good showing against GT as well.

Notably, CSK come into the clash against Gujarat Titans after a win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their previous clash. They would look to put in another good showing as they lock horns with Gujarat. On the other hand, with Gujarat on the same points, they will hope for a win as well.

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