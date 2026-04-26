Terminate all seven MPs who joined BJP: AAP submits petition to Rajya Sabha Chairman

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought disqualification of all seven Rajya Sabha MPs who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party MP Sanjay Singh submitted a petition to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan seeking termination. Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed the move by the seven Rajya Sabha MPs amounted to defection as it was against the provisions of the anti-defection law, as reported by news agency PTI.

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak earlier on Friday quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha said, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

Why did Raghav Chadha quit AAP?

AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "I am telling you the real reason as to why I distanced myself from party activities. I did not want to be a part of their crimes. I was not eligible for their friendship because I was not a part of their crime. We had just two options - either quit politics and give up our public work in the last 15-16 years or do positive politics with our energy and experience. So, we have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur), Raj Kumar Chabbewal (Hoshiarpur), and Malwinder Singh Kang (Anandpur Sahib) are the three Lok Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party from Punjab.

Chadha and two others have been Rajya Sabha members since 2022

Raghav Chadha, Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak have been serving as Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2022.

Raghav Chadha said, "The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, 'I am the right man in the wrong party.' Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people."

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