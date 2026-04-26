'TMC's arrogance shattered in first phase': PM Modi hits out at Mamata government in Bongaon

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that the party has already suffered a major setback in the first phase of voting. Speaking partly in Bengali, he said the momentum is now clearly shifting in favour of the BJP.

Addressing a packed public meeting in Bongaon, PM Modi said that the “arrogance of TMC has been shattered” in the first phase of the West Bengal elections. He added that the second phase is likely to seal a decisive victory for the BJP, signalling growing confidence within the party camp.

PM Modi’s sharp attack on Mamata’s governance

Taking aim at the ruling party, the Prime Minister alleged that even small-level leaders and “goons” behave like they are in power under the current system. He suggested that this reflects a breakdown in governance and accountability in the state.

‘Maa, maati, maanus’ under fire

PM Modi also questioned the TMC’s founding slogan of “Maa, Maati, Maanus”, saying the party no longer uses it because its actions contradict those ideals. He accused the government of failing on all three fronts claiming that mothers have suffered, land has been misused, and people have been forced to migrate.

Speaking about farmers PM Modi said, "For the BJP, the welfare of farmers is our priority. We understand the concerns of both farmers and labourers. That is why, over the last 11 years, the BJP government has doubled the MSP (Minimum Support Price) for jute... We have increased the purchase of jute by three times, made it mandatory to use 100% jute packaging for wheat and rice, and banned single-use plastics to ensure the demand for jute increases. This ensures that jute mills in Bengal receive the maximum number of orders. However, the TMC’s syndicate does not allow these mills to operate. For the welfare of the farmers here, the TMC government will have to bid farewell..."

Hitting out further at TMC he said, "In the 'Maha Jungleraj' of TMC, even the smallest leaders and goons consider themselves to be the government... the area around the Hooghly River used to be a hub of mills and factories, but today, there are reports of locks on those mills. The factories of the British era are also being shut down... Only one 'factory,' only one 'shop,' remains open, and that shop is the Syndicate's cut-money and commissioneering. Such a government will have to leave. Such a government must be removed. This is why Bengal has only one slogan and only one decision: 'Paltano Dorkar' (Bengali for 'Change is Necessary')..."

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