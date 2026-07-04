'If you have the courage...': Mamata Banerjee dares dissenters to 'directly join BJP' | VIDEO

Kolkata:

Holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Saturday once again that the saffron party looted votes in the recently held assembly elections to come to power in West Bengal.

Mamata, a three-time chief minister, said the dissenters are backed by the BJP to cause a rift within the party, and dared the rebel leaders to directly join the ruling party and take her on "if they have the courage".



In a 26-minute video message on Facebook, the TMC chief said the rebels should not commit treachery with the people who voted for them like they did to the party. She also said that she would continue to remain TMC's state unit chief till such time as veteran leader Subrata Bakshi, who is currently indisposed, is nursed back to health.

"I saw that the BJP came to power by rigging votes. We all know this. They manipulated the EVMs, stole votes, and manipulated the counting process," news agency PTI quoted Mamata as saying. "Such terror has begun that those who support us, those who stand with us, our workers, thousands of them, are being targeted in broad daylight, even when there are no valid cases against them and without court orders."

The rebellion in TMC

Mamata and her TMC lost power in West Bengal after 15 years following the BJP's historic win in the 2026 assembly elections. Her party won just 80 out of the 294 assembly seats, while the BJP won over 200 constituencies, after which Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister.

But Mamata's trouble only increased after Ritabrata Banerjee rebelled against the party leadership. He was also made the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, with the support of 64 party MLAs. Ritabrata, who has the support of over two-thirds of TMC MLAs, claims his faction is the real Trinamool.

Later, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also rebelled against the TMC, adding more to Mamata's woes. Dastidar and 19 other TMC Lok Sabha members have decided to back the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, splitting the party in the Lower House.

Mamata now continues to deal with the rebels and save her party. It now remains to be seen if she is able to revive her party and how she deals with the current crisis.

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