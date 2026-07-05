FRA vs PAR FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe, Dembele's France take on resilient Paraguay

Philadelphia:

France enter their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 meeting with Paraguay carrying the weight of expectations to maintain their momentum. Didier Deschamps' side have looked balanced across the pitch, combining defensive solidity with a devastating attack led by Kylian Mbappe, while creative support from Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise has made them one of the competition's standout teams.

Paraguay, however, have already shown they are capable of upsetting the odds. Their dramatic knockout victory over Germany highlighted the resilience, discipline and belief that have defined their campaign. Gustavo Alfaro's men are unlikely to dominate possession, but they have demonstrated an ability to remain organised, frustrate technically superior opponents and seize decisive moments when opportunities arise.

France may also have to cope without influential midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, whose injury prompted a change in the starting XI as Kone starts for Les Blues. However, the French squad possesses the depth to maintain its high-intensity style, with several players capable of stepping into key roles without significantly weakening the team.

The tactical battle promises to revolve around whether Paraguay can restrict France's pace in transition while remaining dangerous on the counterattack through players such as Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso. If the South Americans can keep the contest tight deep into the match, pressure may begin to shift onto the favourites.

History and current form both point towards France, but knockout football rarely follows expectations. Paraguay have already delivered one of the tournament's biggest surprises and will believe another memorable result is possible. France remain favourites, yet they know complacency could prove costly in Philadelphia.