PM Modi on Trump event shooting: 'Violence has no place in democracy'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after reports confirmed that Donald Trump, the First Lady and the Vice President were safe following the shooting at a Washington DC hotel. Condemning the incident, PM Modi said “violence has no place in a democracy” and must be strongly rejected, while extending his wishes for their continued safety.

“Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The White House shooting incident

According to reports around four to five rounds were fired during the event with a "very, very serious weapon", and eyewitnesses said security forces and police teams immediately started yelling "gunshots", which caused a chaos at Saturday's event, which was attended by politicians, journalists and celebrities.

"I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me, and the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me," CNN quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The shooter was taken into custody, and Trump described him as a possible “would-be assassin.” Trump shared a video on Truth Social capturing the moment of the incident. In the footage, the man is seen rushing toward the event hall before security personnel step in and overpower him.

What did Trump say during PC?

Soon after the incident, Trump addressed a press conference, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action. He said the attacker was quickly overpowered before the situation could escalate further.

However, Trump also noted that security at the venue needs to be strengthened. He revealed that one security officer was struck on a bulletproof vest by the shooter, who was carrying a “very powerful gun,” but reassured that the officer is in good condition and in high spirits.

Calling the incident unexpected, Trump said a man armed with multiple weapons rushed a security checkpoint but was taken down by “very brave” personnel who acted without delay.

Also Read: 'Shooter armed with multiple weapons': Trump lauds Secret Service after White House press dinner scare