'Shooter armed with multiple weapons': Trump lauds Secret Service after White House press dinner scare

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the shooter responsible for the shooting at the annual White House press dinner in Washington was armed with "multiple weapons" and could be a "would-be assassin", adding that he even shot a security personnel at the event. However, he thanked the US Secret Service for their "bravery" and their "incredible" response in dealing with the situation.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after the incident, the 79-year-old Republican leader said the shooter after charging towards a security checkpoint left an officer injured. However, the officer was saved as he was wearing a bulletproof vest, adding that he was "doing great" and is in "great shape" with "very high spirits", he added.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service," Trump said. "They acted very quickly and have just released, for purposes of transparency and clarity, I've ordered it to be put out."

"A tape showing the violence of this thug who attacked our Constitution, and also showing how quickly the Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country's behalf," the president added.

In his remarks, Trump said the building where the event was happening was not a secured place, stressing the needs for more protective measures. Pointing out to planned upgrades at the White House, he said the Secret Service and the military have been demanding a war room.

Recalling the previous assassination bids against him in Pennsylvania and in Florida, the US president once again thanked the law enforcement agencies for the "great work" they have done. He also spoke about the incident's video he shared on his Truth Social account, saying the shooter was seen in different positions before he was totally "subdued" and brought under control.

He also appealed to all US nationals - including Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives - to "recommit with their hearts" to resolving their differences peacefully.

"The First Lady and I were taken very well care of, very quickly rushed off the stage. Vice President JD Vance was here; it was likewise beautifully done... Marco had the same thing. Pete was there. Pete didn't want any help. He didn't want anybody to help him... I think you also said that it was very impressive," Trump said at the presser.