'Quite an evening, shooter apprehended': Trump on security scare at White House correspondents dinner

New Delhi:

Gunfire was reported during a high-profile press dinner in White House. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials were rushed to safety. Soon after the incident, Trump took to Truth Social and praised the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their “quick and brave” response, confirming that the shooter had been apprehended. Trump said he had recommended that authorities “let the show go on,” though he added that the final decision would rest with security officials.

“Regardless of what happens, the evening will be much different than planned,” he noted, hinting at the disruption caused by the incident.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely," he posted on Truth Social. "The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," Trump posted.

What happened in White House?

The shooting scare reportedly occurred during an annual press dinner attended by around 2,600 guests, including senior cabinet members like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to eyewitness accounts, shots rang out during the event, forcing guests to duck under tables as panic spread across the hall.

Reports say four to five shots were fired during the event, possibly from a high-powered weapon. As soon as the gunfire was heard, security and police started shouting warnings, triggering panic among the crowd. The gathering included politicians, journalists, and celebrities, and quickly turned chaotic.

Trump was rushed to a safe location, though he is expected to return to the dinner. One eyewitness told CNN that they heard gunshots nearby, and within seconds, a police officer pushed them to the ground to protect them.

Also Read: Trump evacuated after shots fired at White House press dinner; shooter taken into custody