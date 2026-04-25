'Girls can step out fearlessly even at 1 am after May 5': Amit Shah slams Mamata over women safety

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the women's safety in the state during an election rally in Jamalpur, a village in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. Speaking at the rally, Shah hit out at Mamata for several crimes in the state and vowed to stop them if voted into power by the people.

"In the last fifteen years under Mamata’s rule, if anyone has suffered the most, it is our mothers and sisters. Incidents like RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Calcutta Law College, and Durgapur College show that atrocities against women have happened everywhere. And now ‘Didi’ says that women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM. I want to tell you that after the 5th, even a young girl will be able to step out at 1 AM, and no goon will dare to even look at her," Shah said in the rally while addressing the gathering.

The Home Minister claimed that 'no BJP CM' tell women to 'not to step out after 7 PM' and slammed Mamata for 'failing to ensure the women's safety'. "In none of the states across the country where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power has the Chief Minister ever said that women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM. Mamata Didi, you should feel ashamed. You are a woman Chief Minister, yet you have failed to ensure the safety of women. The Bharatiya Janata Party promises that if any goon even dares to look at mothers and sisters with bad intent, they will be put behind bars," Shah further said.

Shah confident of winning over 110 seats in Phase 1

Meanwhile, Shah is confident that the saffron party will secure more than 110 seats in the first phase of polling, which saw 152 constituencies going for voting. "In the feedback we have received, the people of West Bengal have already made their choice in the first phase. A turnout of 92.98 per cent across 52 seats in 16 districts shows that ‘Didi’ is on her way out and the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to come in. Fear will go, and trust will take its place," he said.

"After reviewing the situation with committee members last night, we estimate that the BJP will win more than 110 out of 152 seats. This means that after the second phase of polling, we are on track to form a BJP government in Bengal," he said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

Shah promises CAA in Bengal

The Home Minister also vowed a swift implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), particularly for the Matua community, once his party comes to power in the state. "Didi does not allow the implementation of the CAA law. You form the government of the lotus (BJP's poll symbol), and after May 5, the BJP government will ensure that every brother and sister of the Matua community receives citizenship," he said.

The former BJP chief said the Matua community, a politically influential refugee population with roots in Bangladesh, would no longer have to live in uncertainty under a BJP government. "People of the Matua community do not need to live in fear anymore," he added.

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