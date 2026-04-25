Iran executes another man accused of spying for Israel's Mossad

New Delhi:

Iran has carried out another execution, intensifying global concern over its recent crackdown. Authorities confirmed that a man identified as Erfan Kiani was hanged on Saturday. According to Iranian officials, he was accused of having links with Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, and of being actively involved in anti-government protests earlier this year.

Serious charges filed by authorities

Reports from Iran’s judiciary-linked media stated that Kiani was convicted on multiple charges. These included attacking security forces, damaging public and private property, arson, and spreading fear among the public.

A court reportedly described him as a “mercenary” working for foreign intelligence. His death sentence was upheld by the country’s Supreme Court before the execution was carried out early in the morning.

This execution is the latest in a series of harsh actions taken by Iran following recent unrest and tensions in the region. After protests in January 2026 and ongoing conflict dynamics, authorities have stepped up actions against individuals accused of espionage and dissent.

Iran has repeatedly claimed that protests in the country are backed by foreign powers, especially Israel and Western nations. The development also comes amid claims by Donald Trump that his intervention had slowed down executions in Iran. However, recent events suggest that executions are continuing at a steady pace.

Human rights groups raise concerns

International human rights organisations have expressed serious concern over these executions. They allege that many such trials are conducted behind closed doors and that accused individuals may not receive proper legal representation.

Reports indicate that several people accused of links with Mossad have been executed in recent weeks, raising fears about transparency and due process.

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