Amit Shah's reaction after record turnout in Bengal: 'The sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set'

New Delhi:

Soon after polling wrapped up for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharpened his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress. Taking to X, he wrote, "The sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set." His remarks came moments after the Election Commission of India released data showing an exceptionally high turnout in the first phase across 152 constituencies.

The polling officially ended at 6 pm on Thursday. By that time, 91.46 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors had cast their vote, marking one of the highest participation levels in the state's recent electoral history.

Shah's warning on illegal immigration

Earlier in the day, Shah issued a sharp warning on illegal immigration in the state. While addressing a rally in Hooghly district, he said, "Not a single intruder would be allowed to enter West Bengal if the BJP comes to power in the state." He further added that those already present illegally would be "selectively rooted out." Speaking at Balagarh, he expressed confidence about the political outcome after the polling process concludes. "Today, the voting for the first phase is almost over, and this is my 30th programme across Bengal. On May 4, Didi's game will be up. The BJP will form a government in Bengal with a full majority, he asserted.

High turnout signals support for Mamata: TMC

Meanwhile, the TMC countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls indicates an "overwhelming mandate for change". The ruling party claimed that it instead reflects strong backing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government's development agenda.

Responding to PM Modi's remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the surge in polling percentage has "decisively gone in favour of the ruling party" and signals a clear rejection of the BJP. "The BJP is trying to misread the massive turnout. This is not a vote for change, but a resounding endorsement of Banerjee's governance. The people of Bengal have broken the BJP's backbone in the very first phase, cementing a fourth term for the Mamata Banerjee-led government," Ghosh said at a press conference.

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