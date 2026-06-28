Ayodhya becomes political battleground as Akhilesh, Yogi trade barbs over Ram Temple donation theft

Ayodhya:

A sharp political confrontation has broken out between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged embezzlement of donations linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Targeting the BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav questioned how the alleged irregularities could have gone unnoticed despite the Chief Minister's frequent visits to Ayodhya.

"The Chief Minister, who was setting world records for visiting Ayodhya, still did not get any information about the alleged donation embezzlement. That's why the saying goes, 'It is darkest under the lamp.' He has gone there so many times, yet he had no knowledge of this," Yadav said.

This came a day after the former UP CM said Ayodhya would be transformed into a world class city if SP comes to power.

CM Yogi on the other hand attacked the SP chief, accusing him of attempting to politicise Ayodhya while questioning his party's record on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"I read a statement by SP President Akhilesh Yadav yesterday in which he said that if his government came to power, he would transform Ayodhya into a religious city. What kind of religious city would you create? It was the Samajwadi Party government that ordered firing on Lord Ram devotees," Adityanath said.

Escalating his criticism, the Chief Minister alleged that the SP lacked both the vision and commitment to preserve Uttar Pradesh's religious heritage.

"You do not have the courage. Apart from kneeling before Mullahs and Maulvis, you have no agenda for the development of the state or for preserving the identity of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi," he said.

8 nabbed after SIT flags major lapses

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has raised serious concerns over the handling of donations received at the Ram Temple, according to its preliminary report submitted to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad last week. The report highlights major shortcomings in the system used to count and monitor donation funds, pointing to weak oversight and poor accountability.

Sources said the SIT found significant gaps in the donation management process, making it easier for funds to be misused.

The case has already led to major developments. As many as eight people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of donation funds from the temple. Their houses were also raided, where the agencies seized jewellery and papers of properties.

In another big development, Champat Rai resigned from the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for managing the Ram Temple, on Friday. The trust has accepted his resignation.

ALSO READ: Police raid homes of 8 accused, including Tinnu Yadav, in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case