Suvendu Adhikari's big claim after massive voter turnout in Bengal: 'BJP will win 125 seats in first phase'

Kolkata:

West Bengal witnessed an enthusiastic start to the assembly elections on Thursday, with polling held across 152 constituencies in the first phase. Voters turned up in large numbers from early morning and the momentum continued despite the rising heat as the day progressed. According to data released by the Election Commission of India, the state recorded 89.93 per cent voter turnout by 5 pm. The result will be declared on May 4, but the massive turnout has already triggered strong political reactions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari made an assertive claim regarding his party's performance in the first phase of polling. Reacting to the record turnout, he said, "The Election Commission was successful and the polling was peaceful. As per my information, the voting has touched ninety per cent. We will win 125 out of 152 seats in the first phase... Muslim votes were already consolidated but after the results you will see that 85 percent of Hindus will be with the BJP."

"The second phase is not difficult for us. We only need to control hooliganism by the TMC goons. The Election Commission was able to do this a hundred percent in the first phase," Adhikari added.

Polling continues smoothly across the state

It is worth noting that the voting began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside booths soon after. Despite the scorching heat, the enthusiasm of voters remained high throughout the day. This time, the Election Commission has made extensive arrangements across West Bengal to ensure smooth polling. More than two lakh security personnel have been deployed, and their presence has played a key role in maintaining calm. Polling across the state has largely remained peaceful with minimal disruptions reported.

TMC and BJP lock horns

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have turned into a high-stakes and fiercely contested battle for power, with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee facing a determined challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The contest has evolved into a direct face-off, with both sides pulling out all stops to sway voters across urban and rural constituencies. While the TMC is banking on its governance record and strong grassroots network, the BJP is attempting to expand its footprint by mobilising support on key political and social issues.

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