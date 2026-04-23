Mamata Banerjee's first reaction after record voter turnout in Bengal: 'TMC already in position to win'

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday gave first reaction after record voter turnout in the first phase of polling and said it indicates the TMC is already in a position to win the election. "Voter turnout so far in first phase of Bengal polls indicates TMC already in position to win. I am not interested in any post, I only want end of BJP govt at Centre,” Mamata Banerjee said at poll rally in Kolkata.

Mamata says she will conquer Delhi taking along all opposition parties

Mamata Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said at a rally in Bow Bazar area of Kolkata that she will conquer Delhi taking along all opposition parties, after winning the election. "From my understanding of people's mind, we are already in a position to win given the polling held so far today," Banerjee said.

Voter turnout of 89.93 per cent recorded till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 89.93 per cent was recorded till 5 pm, as polling was underway in 152 of the 294 assembly seats in phase 1. The next round will take place on April 29, while counting will be held on May 4.

West Bengal recorded a turnout of 18.76 per cent in the first two hours of voting in the first phase of the assembly polls on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. Polling started at 7 am in 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts amid unprecedented security, and till 9 am, 18.76 per cent of 3.60 crore voters exercised their franchise.



The Bankura assembly constituency registered the highest turnout at 22.05 per cent in the first two hours, followed by Samserganj in Murshidabad at 21.85 per cent and Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur at 21.83 per cent, according to the EC.



Coochbehar Dakshin recorded the lowest turnout at 15.57 per cent, followed by Chanchal in Malda at 15.64 per cent and Harischandrapur at 15.98 per cent. EVM glitches also disrupted voting at a few places, with officials stating that work was underway to rectify them.

Sanjoy Adhikari alleges he was unable to cast vote due to EVM glitch

Congress's Suri candidate Sanjoy Adhikari alleged he was unable to cast his vote despite reaching his polling station at 7 am due to an EVM glitch. "We have already lodged a complaint with the district magistrate and the local polling officer, yet the machine has not been repaired so far. Hundreds of voters are already standing in queues before the booth, and there's no EC representative here who can tell us when polls will resume," Adhikari told PTI videos, after polling remained held up for about an hour.

Check list of key candidates

Key candidates in this phase include leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP, Nandigram), former Union minister Nisith Pramanik (BJP, Mathabhanga), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC, Dinhata), Goutam Deb (TMC, Siliguri), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress, Baharampur).



Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Nandigram and urged people to ensure peaceful polling. BJP's Kharagpur Sadar candidate Dilip Ghosh also cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district.

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