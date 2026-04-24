'Didi jaane waali hai, BJP aane waali hai': Amit Shah confident of over 110 seats in Bengal Phase 1 polls

Kolkata:

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will win more than 110 seats in Phase 1 of the West Bengal assembly elections following the historic 92.88 per cent turnout, predicting a rout for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC government in the state.

"In the feedback we have received, the people of West Bengal have already made their choice in the first phase. A turnout of 92.98 per cent across 52 seats in 16 districts shows that ‘Didi’ is on her way out and the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to come in. Fear will go, and trust will take its place," he said.

BJP will win over 110 seats in Phase 1: Amit Shah

He further affirmed that the BJP is on its way to win more than 110 seats in Phase 1 of the assembly elections in the state.

"After reviewing the situation with committee members last night, we estimate that the BJP will win more than 110 out of 152 seats. This means that after the second phase of polling, we are on track to form a BJP government in Bengal," he said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

He also thanked the Election Commission, the local police and security forces for ensuring a free and fair polling process.

"I would like to thank the Election Commission, CAPF, and the Bengal Police, because after a long time, this was the first election where not even a single person lost their life. The elections were conducted peacefully. After the first phase, it is clear that the voters of Bengal have chosen development," he added.

Shah said the development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make its way to Bengal next, and the people will hop into it.

'Bengal will have one of its own as chief minister'

Talking about the BJP's chief ministerial face, Shah said Bengal's CM is spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the outsiders will rule.

"I want to tell Didi, the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in the Bengali medium and will be able to speak Bengali... The only thing is that your nephew will not be there; CM will be BJP worker," he added.

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