'Har bujhta hua diya...': PM Modi calls Bengal phase 1 polling 'beginning of end' for TMC's 'jungle raj'

Dum Dum:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the record polling during phase one of West Bengal assembly elections the "beginning of the end" for the "maha jungle raj" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state once the poll results are declared on May 4. He also expressed gratitude to the women voters, while calling the TMC an anti-women party.

Addressing an election rally in Dum Dum, the prime minister said the goons of the TMC have lost their nerve as they know that their party is going to lose the elections. He alleged that the TMC does not want the women to grow, adding that women's safety is the priority of the BJP. He also recounted that the saffron party has given a ticket to Ratna Debnath, who is the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder case.

"The support witnessed in favour of the BJP yesterday has sounded the bugle of its victory. In West Bengal, where the TMC had crushed the temple of democracy and weakened it through its authoritarian approach, the people, in the very first phase, have begun rebuilding that temple of democracy," he said.

Once the BJP forms the government in West Bengal, it will free the people from TMC's misrule, corruption and the grip of infiltrators, PM Modi asserted. In a warning to the ruling TMC, he also added that the saffron party will restart the probe over all the atrocities against women in the state, calling it a "Modi ki guarantee".

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be implemented in West Bengal following the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government in the state, he said, adding that free medical treatment would be provided to the beneficiaries up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme. PM Modi said the BJP focus on last mile delivery, and that's why it is constantly receiving the support of the people.

"When the daughters of Bengal seek justice, TMC tells them not to step out of their homes to avoid rape. TMC does not want women to dream. Today, I assure every daughter of Bengal that the BJP will not allow anyone to trample the dreams of daughters of Bengal," PM Modi said in his rally.

This was PM Modi's first rally in the state after phase one of polling that recorded a voter turnout of 92.88 per cent. The second phase will now be held on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.