Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday received another setback from the Gauhati High Court after his anticipatory bail was rejected by it in connection with a case registered against him over complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. The order was passed by Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, who had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments this Tuesday.
Setback for Pawan Khera as Gauhati High Court denies bail in case by Assam CM's wife
Setback for Pawan Khera as Gauhati High Court denies bail in case by Assam CM's wife
Guwahati:
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