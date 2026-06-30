Another crisis in the offing? SP MLA Kamal Akhtar resigns as chief whip amid 'rift' with Ruchi Veera

Lucknow:

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Kamal Akhtar has resigned from the post of chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, paving the way for another reshuffle within the party's legislative leadership.

Akhtar, who represents the Kanth Assembly constituency in Moradabad, stepped down following reports of differences with SP MP Ruchi Veera. The party leadership had recently convened a meeting in Lucknow to address the issue, and his resignation has now added to speculation over internal realignments.

The development comes against the backdrop of a series of defections and organisational shifts across political parties in the country.

However, Akhtar said he will continue to obey the orders of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"We have always followed the order received from the Honorable National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, and I shall forever continue to follow whatever orders are received in the future," he posted on X.

Before Akhtar, chief whip's post was held by Manoj Pandey, who later broke ranks by cross-voting, eventually leaving the SP and joining the BJP. Pandey now serves as a minister in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Who is Kamal Akhtar?

Kamal Akhtar is a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party. He has played an active role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. He completed his education in economics and law at Jamia Millia Islamia. Akhtar served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2010, representing Uttar Pradesh. During his tenure, he participated in parliamentary discussions and contributed to debates on issues affecting the state and the country.

In 2012, he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Hasanpur constituency. He served as the Panchayati Raj Minister and later as the Cabinet Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the Uttar Pradesh government. In the 2017 Assembly election, he was defeated, but he returned to the legislature by winning the Kanth constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

His wife Humera Akhtar was Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Amroha in the sixteenth Lok Sabha election. However, she lost to BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

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