Congress' Pawan Khera gets anticipatory bail by Telangana HC in case by Assam CM's wife over passport row

Hyderabad:

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday received a breather from the Telangana High Court which granted him an anticipatory bail for a week in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma over allegations related to her holding multiple passports. The order was pronounced by Justice K Sujana, who had heard the Congress leader's plea the day before.

"The petitioner (Khera) is granted time for one week to file an application before concerned court," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The case against Khera was registered by the Assam Police after he claimed that Bhuyan has multiple passports and undisclosed assets abroad. His residence in Delhi was also searched by the Assam Police earlier this week after which the Congress leader approached the Telangana High Court.