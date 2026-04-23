Passports shown by Congress leader Pawan Khera against Assam CM's wife are 'fake': MEA sources

New Delhi:

The passport documents cited by Congress leader Pawan Khera in his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma are fake, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (April 23).

According to sources, all three passports displayed by Khera were found to be fraudulent. They further clarified that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma does not hold citizenship of any other country.

The Congress leader had alleged during an April 5 press conference that Assam Chief Minister Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and foreign properties that were not disclosed in the Chief Minister's election affidavit for the April 9 Assembly polls. The Sarma family dismissed the claims as false and fabricated.

Following the allegations, a case was registered against Khera at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 175 for making false statements in connection with an election, Section 35 related to the right of private defence, and Section 318 for cheating.

Supreme Court refuses to extend transit bail

Earlier on April 17, Khera suffered a setback after the Supreme Court refused to extend his transit bail in a case filed by Assam CM's wife and asked him to move to an Assam court to decide over the matter. The development came two days after the apex court stayed his anticipatory bail that was granted by the Telangana High Court.

The order was passed by a two-judge bench which included Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar. The court clarified, though, that its April 15 order will not have any adverse influence on the jurisdictional court that would decide on the Congress leader's plea. It said that neither the Supreme Court nor the Telangana High Court will come in the way of a court in Assam, which would hear the matter.

Khera had moved to the Telangana High Court, which granted him bail. Later, the Assam government moved to the Supreme Court, which stayed the high court's order granting relief to Khera, who had shown his residential address in Hyderabad.

Also Read: No breather to Pawan Khera as Supreme Court refuses to extend transit bail in case by Assam CM's wife

Also Read: Supreme Court stays Telangana HC order granting bail to Pawan Khera over claims against Assam CM's wife