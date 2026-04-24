'Kabhi India aa ke dekho': Iran mocks Trump again with reference to Maharashtra | VIDEO

Mumbai:

As the world hangs in suspense over the possibility of a peace deal between Iran and the United States (US), Tehran on Friday continued to mock Washington and President Donald Trump but this time, with a reference to India. The Islamic Republic asked Trump, a two-time American president, to visit India and see the rich cultural history of the country.

Regarding this, a post was made by the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai on X (previously Twitter), which shared a video of Maharashtra, showing the geographical heritage of the state. It said that if Trump decides to visit the state, it will be a "cultural detox" for him and may even stop even from doing "bakwaas".

"Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna," the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai said.

The repeated mocking of Trump

Despite Trump claiming that the US has an upper hand over Iran in the conflict and repeating that the Middle East nation's military has been wiped out completely, the Islamic Republic has continued to mock the American leader through various AI-generated posts that it shares on X through its embassies and consulate generals across the world.

On Wednesday, Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad had shared a small 45-second video of Trump in which he could be seen sitting with Vice President JD Vance and other officials, as they wait for an Iranian delegation to discuss the peace negotiations. In the video, Trump asked "where are the Iranians" to which an official hands over a note to him that read "Trump, shut up".

Trump's claim on Iran's naval blockade

Even though Iran continues to mock Trump, the Republican President has claimed that the naval blockade against Tehran has been "100 per cent effective". His remarks came as a third aircraft carrier, USS HW Bush, arrived near the Iranian waters, increasing the American presence in the region. However, the objectives of Bush are not clear yet.

Meanwhile, Trump has ruled out the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Iran, even as he claimed he is under "no pressure" to end the conflict in the region. "Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse -- Time is not on their side!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

ALSO READ - Mojtaba Khamenei's face burned, needs plastic surgery to speak; awaiting prosthetic for leg: Report