'Trump, shut up': Iran's new AI-generated assault on US President | VIDEO

Washington:

While the entire world eagerly waits for a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, Iran has continued to troll US President Donald Trump and has shared an AI-generated video to mock the Republican leader who recently extended the ceasefire against the Islamic Republic.

As part of its latest assault on Trump, the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad shared a 45-second video on X (previously called Twitter) in which the US president was seen sitting with Vice President JD Vance and other leaders. "How was the ceasefire extended? The video is getting viral in Iran," the Iranian consulate said, while posting the video.

In the video, Trump could be heard saying, "we are having very great negotiation with Iran. If Iran does not come to negotiation, we are going to bomb them." "So where are the Iranians?" he further asked.

Soon, one of his aides hands him a note, which said: "Trump, shut up." "Alright, then I will extend the ceasefire at Pakistan's request," he said, as the video concluded.

Trump's extension of ceasefire

Earlier, the ceasefire between Iran and the US was extended by Trump, who has now said that there is "no time frame" on ending the war. The White House has also said that Trump has not set a firm deadline to receive the Iranian proposal.

On its part, Iran has said that it is yet to decide whether the Islamic Republic will participate in the next round of negotiations with the US, which it has alleged that has been making 'unreasonable' demands. The Middle East nation has also said that it will not be able to reopen the Strait Hormuz as Trump's naval blockade continues, calling it a "blatant violation of the ceasefire".

"We entered the negotiations in good faith and with seriousness, but the negotiating party (the United States) has shown disregard and lack of good faith," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, as quoted by local media.